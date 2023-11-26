Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Clorox stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 442,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

