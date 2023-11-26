Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 197 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 3,077,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

