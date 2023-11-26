Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 5,874 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 400,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMA

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.