Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,763. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

