Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 583,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,545. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

