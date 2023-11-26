Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 258 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,488. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

