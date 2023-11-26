Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 355 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 2,523,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,575. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.