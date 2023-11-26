Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 804 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 2,408,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,500. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

