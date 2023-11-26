Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

MDRX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.87. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

