Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $77.91 million and $11.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

