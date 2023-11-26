Victoria (LON:VCP) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £295.00 million, a PE ratio of -183.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 228 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.50 ($9.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.89.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

