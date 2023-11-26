Victoria (LON:VCP) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £295.00 million, a PE ratio of -183.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 228 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.50 ($9.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.89.
