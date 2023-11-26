Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.