Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
