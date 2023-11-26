Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. 1,644,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average is $165.58.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

