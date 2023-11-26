Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.53. The stock has a market cap of $334.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

