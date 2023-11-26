Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693,474. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

