Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. 643,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

