Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,449 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. 4,317,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,047. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

