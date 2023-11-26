Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.52. 190,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

