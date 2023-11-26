Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,722 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 450,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

