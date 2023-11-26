Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.84 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 406,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 283,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

