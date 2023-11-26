voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Stock Performance

About voxeljet

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

