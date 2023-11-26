WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

WAFD stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WaFd will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WaFd by 49.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,626,000 after buying an additional 622,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

