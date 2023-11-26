Wanchain One Day Volume Tops $6.82 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,353,361 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

