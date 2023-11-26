Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $189.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.