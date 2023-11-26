Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $125.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

