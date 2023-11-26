Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of WHLR opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $556,206.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

