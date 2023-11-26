WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $46.87 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 180.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $46.87 million and $26,633.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00186556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

