WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.20

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.57 million and approximately $2.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225728 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.