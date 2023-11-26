Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $279.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.