1,090 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.25. 518,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,372. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

