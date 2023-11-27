12,231 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hess makes up approximately 1.5% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 449,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,903. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

