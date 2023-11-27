2,462,585 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,462,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,868,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,737. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

