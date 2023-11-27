350,000 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,846. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

