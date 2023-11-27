3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 646,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.