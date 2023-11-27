40,000 Shares in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INOD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 120.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 450.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 176,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

INOD traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. 948,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.

In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $345,366.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

