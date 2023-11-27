4,750 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. 134,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

