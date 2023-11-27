50,000 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,909. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $910.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 7.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGY. Wedbush upped their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

