86,500 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

