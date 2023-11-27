93,505 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.22% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after purchasing an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,693,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.20. 17,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

