99,335 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,882,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.