Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,282 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $32,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

