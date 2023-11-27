Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for about 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

