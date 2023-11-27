Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,072 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,316,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 407,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 98,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,371. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

