ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 9.3 %

AEY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

