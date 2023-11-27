Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $625.83

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $625.83 and last traded at $625.45, with a volume of 765020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $551.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $281.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

