Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s current price.

AMTX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 379,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

In other news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,891.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aemetis by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

