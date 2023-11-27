Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

