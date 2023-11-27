Ally Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 86,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 15.3% during the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 93.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of V stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $254.98. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.