Ally Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 86,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 15.3% during the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 93.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $254.98. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.