Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 26,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $437,853,000 after buying an additional 1,002,920 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 64,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 351.6% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 132,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,663. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.