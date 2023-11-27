Ally Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.33. 3,453,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

